Julia Roberts goes Running Wild With Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day

Julia Roberts and Bear Grylls

Julia Roberts and Bear Grylls team up for Running Wild on Red Nose Day. Cr: Ben Simms/NBC

This special Red Nose Day edition of Running Wild With Bear Grylls sees the British adventurer team up with actress Julia Roberts as they deliver vaccines in Kenya.

We all know Bear like to squeeze some water out of a elephant poo or jump off a cliff even when there is a path but how will Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts react to his shenanigans?

Running to catch the plane

No first class lounge here. Cr: Ben Simms/NBC

The pair are in Africa and are on a real mission to deliver some important vaccines to a village that if well off the beaten track.

These villages really need our help

These villages really need our help. Cr: Ben Simms/NBC

However, to help raise awareness and encourage viewers to donate they take a few detours along the way. Starting with a jump from a moving plane and then through some tough bush to a river full of hungry crocs and volatile hippos.

Full details on how to donate can be found of the Red Nose Day website.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day with Julia Roberts airs 9:00 PM on NBC.

