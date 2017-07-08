Judy Garland’s death, suicide bids and drug use examined on Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…

The death of Judy Garland is examined in detail tonight on REELZChannel’s documentary series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… — along with her history of suicide attempts and drug use.

The singer and actress, who played Dorothy in 1939’s The Wizard of Oz, passed away at the age of 47 in June 1969 from an overdose of barbiturates.

On the series, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter looks at whether she died accidentally — as the coroner’s report found — or whether there was something more.

The star had a long history of addiction to both prescription drugs and alcohol, and had previously tried to take her own life.

Dr Hunter says: “The coroner’s report states that Judy Garland died of an overdose prescription medications.”

But he adds: “There were reports of slash marks on Judy’s wrists. So, could Judy’s death be the result of a suicide?”

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… also looks at Garland’s history of drug use, from stimulants which she was reportedly given on set, to tranquilizers and painkillers.

Dr. Hunter asks: “Did this mixture of drugs ultimately cause her death, or was there something more mysterious that caused the demise of this Hollywood superstar?”

Judy Garland's fame came at a very high price.

