Josh Gates searches for Spanish gold off coast of Cuba on Expedition Unknown

This week Expedition Unknown is headed to the tropical waters of Cuba as Josh Gates searches for lost Spanish treasure.

With travel between the USA and Cuba more relaxed recently, Josh uses this easing in restrictions to travel to this vibrant island.

However, he’s not interested in classic cars, mojitos or getting a tan. Rather he’s looking to search some ship records in the National Archives of Cuba. These documents have been sealed until recently and he hopes they will help him find a fleet of Spanish ships that sank back in 1715.

We’re guessing he’s also hoping these ships really were carrying treasure and booty back to Spain.

He also scours the beaches and swamps of Florida seeking the same treasure but it’s a big old Sea and the coast line in this area is both hazardous and complex.

Will he strike gold or will the Caribbean Sea keep its many secrets?

Expedition Unknown airs on Wednesdays at 9PM on Travel Channel.