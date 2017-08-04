Josh Gates hunts for Bhutan Yeti on Destination Truth

Adventurer Josh Gates heads to Bhutan on tonight’s episode of Destination Truth — in a hunt for the elusive Yeti, which many in the country believe in.

Gates, who previously featured in a four-part special Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Yeti, follows in the footsteps of a string of expeditions in the past to go and hunt for the snow-loving cryptid.

The Yeti, also referred to as the Abominable Snowman and known as the Migoi in Bhutan, is said to live in the Himalayas, with stories of the ape-like beast also common in Nepal and Tibet .

In 2016, British mountaineer Steve Berry photographed large footprints in snow 17,800ft up Bhutan’s Gangkhar Puensum mountain which it was thought could belong to a Yeti.

Belief in Yetis was commonplace in Bhutan among the local population as recently as the 1960s.

Several stamps have been made in the country celebrating the creature.

Despite acceptance of the abominable snowman’s existence, in 2001 the Bhutanese Government set up the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary in part to protect the migoi, which the local population strongly believes in.

Will Josh find himself one of the hairy beasts from the far east?

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth airs Fridays at 9/8c on Travel Channel.