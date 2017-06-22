Josh Gates explores the controversial idea of bringing a woolly mammoth back to life on Expedition Unknown

This week Expedition Unknown looks into the possibility of bringing the woolly mammoth back to life.

The iconic beast must have cut an imposing figure as it roamed the tundra of an much colder Northern Europe. A land where huge glaciers covered much of the land and being big was a distinct advantage when it came to surviving in the bitterly cold winters.

However, as the climate warmed and humans spread across the planet the mammoths found themselves increasingly pushed north. Evidence appears to show they saw large declines in their population at key points when the climate warmed and were eventually hunted to extinction.

Josh’s search takes him to the wilds of Siberia where he encounters a sinkhole in the permafrost that could have the remains needed. He also ventures to a remote camp where men are mining for tusks and the wealth to be had from selling mammoth ivory.

However, even the most enthusiastic supporters of the concept think that it could at best result in a sort of elephant-mammoth cross. Would that be of benefit to anyone? Should science be trying to bring back extinct species? Let us know what you think!

