Josh Gates’ Destination Truth searches for the djinn of Petra and an Israeli mermaid

This week on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth, the intrepid team journey to the deserts of Jordan in search of the mysterious djinn and investigate reports of an Israeli mermaid and spirit soldiers in China.

The ancient city of Petra in Jordan is an evocative place and was once a thriving trade center with bustling markets and an intricate aquaduct system to provide its many citizens with water.

It has also featured in many TV show and movies, most memorably in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

However, Josh is more interested in the legends of the djinn that surround this very unique place.

The djinn — or genies — are supernatural creatures that are supposed to have been created from a scorching, but smokeless, fire.

In the Quran they are listed alongside humans and angels as creations of God and can interact with humans.

They are said to have free will just like humans, so they can be good, bad or indifferent.

There are also different types of djinn and each of them has different levels of power.

Some people believe that bouts of sleep paralysis are the result of djinn attacks and will recite prayers before bed to avoid these.

Recent Starz series American Gods also featured a djinn, played by Mousa Kraish.

Later on the first episode of Destination Truth this week, Josh Gates also searches the swamps of South Carolina for a lizard monster that is said to lurk in the bayou.

In the second episode Josh dives the waters near Tel Aviv in Israel as he searches for an elusive mermaid that is rumored to inhabit the area.

Later he travels to the far east and the Great Wall of China to investigate claims that the spirits of dead soldiers haunt the ancient defense.

