Josh Gates’ Destination Truth hunts extraterrestrials in Peruvian caves

This week on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth, our intrepid adventurer is bound for Peru as he and the team go on the hunt for evidence of extraterrestrials.

First up the team are headed to rainforests of Indonesia, home to all manner of weird, wonderful and dangerous creatures. The one he has his eye on is a bat creature, known for its aggressive behaviour towards humans.

Later he heads further east as the team search a mercury filled lake for snake monster that is said to lurk in its noisome depths.

In the second episode Josh and his fellow adventurers are bound for South America as they trek to some caves in Peru that hold some very interesting secrets. Are the remarkable discoveries anything to do with life from outside our planet?

Josh follows up his Peruvian exploits with a trip to the other side of the world as he bridges the gap between Europe and the Middle East in Turkey and searches for theLake Van monster.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth double bill airs Fridays at 9:00 PM on Travel Channel.