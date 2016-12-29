Josh Flagg’s amazing flash mob proposal on Million Dollar Listing LA finale

Proposals come in innumerable different forms — but Josh Flagg’s flash mob lead-up to popping the question in Paris on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles has to be one of the most romantic.

The realtor got down on one knee at the famous five-star Four Seasons George V hotel in the French capital to ask fiance Bobby Boyd to marry him — and Bobby said ‘yes’!

We saw Josh planning the proposal earlier in the season, and in the finale this week the big moment is finally here.

Josh’s friends and family had previously expressed surprise at his plan to propose so soon after splitting from his former fiance Colton Thorn. But Josh has been adamant ever since meeting Bobby that he is the one.

On the Million Dollar Listing LA season finale, we finally get to see the proposal take place — after Josh hired a huge crowd of dancers to perform a flash mob moments before he pops the question.

They then all gather round the loved-up couple in a circle, before Josh gets down on one knee.

He tells Bobby: “I want to travel the world with you, I want to find new places with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Then, with his voice breaking from emotion, he asks: “Robert, will you marry me?”

Watch the romantic moment unfold in the clip of Josh’s proposal from Zen Film Works below, then tune in to Million Dollar Listing LA to see the full thing and more.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles finale airs tonight, December 29, at 9/8c on Bravo.