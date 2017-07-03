Joseline Hernandez tells Stevie J: ‘I wanted to smack nasty wig off your daughter’s head’

Joseline Hernandez digs an even deeper divide between her and the rest of Stevie J’s family on tonight’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — telling him she had to restrain herself from smacking “that nasty wig” off of his daughter Savannah’s head.

Joseline and Savannah had a heated confrontation on the show earlier this season as they tried to make good the bad blood between them, with the row between the pair spreading off the show and on to Twitter last week.

In the clip from this week’s LHHATL finale, below, Joseline threatens to take her and Stevie’s daughter Bonnie Bella with her to Miami to live — something which Stevie is having none of.

But she also can’t help but lay into Savannah — who she branded a “hoe” on Twitter last week in response to a story Monsters and Critics ran about the pair.

She tells him sarcastically: “Vannah felt the need that she wanted to jump ‘scary’. I didn’t want to slap that nasty wig off her head.”

Joseline also insists that she “acted like an adult” during the altercation, but added: “I let her know, in front of you and her sister, that she couldn’t beat me.”

Also on the season finale of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Kirk reaches his wit’s end, and Rasheeda is rocked when DNA test results come back.

Meanwhile, Stevie makes a tough decision — and Joseline has to face the consequences of her actions…

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.