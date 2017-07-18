‘Man-eater’ Joseline Hernandez posted pic of her new bae 2 weeks ago and the internet only just noticed

Stories have been making headlines over the past 24 hours about a man believed to be Joseline Hernandez’s new bae — after footage emerged of her licking and nuzzling a man’s ear in a swimming pool.

The clip, below, was posted by Joseline using Instagram’s disappearing Live feature before being recorded by another Instagram account holder.

jos new boo❤️ A post shared by @lovehiphopatl6 on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Stories last night then linked the footage to another picture, which was said to have originated on the Instagram account @hollywoodunlocked.

#FlirtAlert #JoselineHernandez has a new bae 👀 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

However, the photo was actually posted on Joseline’s own Instagram account back on July 2, after she posted about completing a new fitness regime she’s been involved with called Results In 28 Days.

The picture shows her with a ‘Maneater’ tattoo on her shoulder standing in front of the hunk, who has his top off.

Joseline wrote alongside it: “Just finish doing #ri28#joselinehernandez #resultsin28days WE ARE BURNT N TIRED!! But, Click the link on the bio and #bethebestyou no gym need it 😎😎😎😎😎.”

Just finish doing #ri28 #joselinehernandez #resultsin28days WE ARE BURNT N TIRED!! But, Click the link on the bio and #bethebestyou no gym need it 😎😎😎😎😎 A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

It’s not known who the new man is or whether he is actually the same person that is having his ear licked in the footage, although they do look similar.

One thing’s for sure — it’s not Stevie J.

The stories about Joseline’s new man come amid a drama-filled week for the Puerto-Rican Princess.

Last night’s conclusion of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion saw her quit the show, saying: “F*** Love & Hip Hop”.