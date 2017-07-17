Joseline Hernandez drama continues on LHHATL reunion…but she has new man

The drama with Joseline Hernandez backstage continues on tonight’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion Part 2 — as a new video suggests she has a new man.

It was reported before the reunion aired how Joseline only agreed to sit on stage with her friends Jessica Dime and Melissa, and it comes after she posted on Instagram last month how she had quit the show.

The #MONA hashtag is a reference to her feud with Love & Hip Hop executive producer Mona Scott-Young, who she said she wanted to expose to Oprah Winfrey.

VH1 has not revealed details of what happens on Part 2 of the reunion saying in their description only: “The drama continues with Joseline backstage.”

What unfolds will be shown on the episode. But it comes after a new video emerged on Instagram showing Joseline licking a man’s ear in a swimming pool — and it’s not Stevie J.

The caption alongside the video, which appeared on the account @Lovehiphopatl6 and was recorded on Instagram’s disappearing Live feature, was captioned: “jos new boo❤️.”

In it she is seen licking and nibbling on a man’s earlobe as he faces away from the camera.

jos new boo❤️ A post shared by @lovehiphopatl6 on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Also on the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion Part 2, temperatures rise between KK and Tommie after their social-media drama.

Meanwhile, we find out the truth behind what happened on the trip to Jamaica between Karlie and Joc.

And Mimi checks Karlie Redd. Watch a sneak peek below:

The #LHHATL cast REVEAL it all on Pt. 2 of the #LHHReunion TONIGHT at 8/7c! Posted by Love and Hip Hop on Monday, July 17, 2017

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.