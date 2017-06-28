Monsters and Critics
Joseline Hernandez brands Stevie J’s daughter Savannah ‘hoe’ after our story

Close-up of Joseline Hernandez as she meets with Stevie J and his daughters Savannah and Sade on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joseline meeting with Savannah, Sade and Stevie J on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Pic: VH1

Joseline Hernandez has branded Stevie J’s daughter Savannah a “hoe” and a “nappy head” on Twitter after we wrote a story about the pair.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star wrote: “That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own cock to suck. You nappy head ✌️.”

“Nappy head” is a derogatory term used to describe the hair of someone of African descent.

After someone else asked what she would have done if someone had said the same that about her daughter Bonnie Bella, she responded saying if Savannah was old enough to dish it out she was old enough to take it.

It came after we wrote a story about Savannah calling Joseline “toxic” to her father during a conversation with Mimi Faust on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, which we posted on Twitter.

Savannah later responded, having a dig at Joseline for attacking her on social media rather than face to face.

Joseline’s post sparked a barrage of tweets about her comments, with many criticising what she said while others took her side. Her original post was shared 7,000 times.

Stevie J did not address the online row directly, but posted a tweet saying he loved his daughters “unconditionally”.

However, Savannah’s older sister Sade rushed to her defence.

Mimi Faust, mother of Stevie J’s daughter Eva and who Savannah made her “toxic” comment about Joseline to, stayed silent on the issue online.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1. 

