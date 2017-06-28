Joseline Hernandez brands Stevie J’s daughter Savannah ‘hoe’ after our story

Joseline Hernandez has branded Stevie J’s daughter Savannah a “hoe” and a “nappy head” on Twitter after we wrote a story about the pair.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star wrote: “That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own cock to suck. You nappy head ✌️.”

That hoe mad cause I run her daddy. Now run along and find your own cock to suck. You nappy head ✌️ https://t.co/ob10pN9r3l — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 27, 2017

“Nappy head” is a derogatory term used to describe the hair of someone of African descent.

After someone else asked what she would have done if someone had said the same that about her daughter Bonnie Bella, she responded saying if Savannah was old enough to dish it out she was old enough to take it.

That young lady is 18. She's grown enough to ditch it out she will grown who to take it!! I'm done with this conversation. Back to Reality https://t.co/YXHQ02Di3r — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 27, 2017

It came after we wrote a story about Savannah calling Joseline “toxic” to her father during a conversation with Mimi Faust on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, which we posted on Twitter.

Savannah later responded, having a dig at Joseline for attacking her on social media rather than face to face.

Ever the socials sis you know where I live 😭😭🤦🏾‍♀️ — Savannah J (@snj_23) June 27, 2017

Joseline’s post sparked a barrage of tweets about her comments, with many criticising what she said while others took her side. Her original post was shared 7,000 times.

Stevie J did not address the online row directly, but posted a tweet saying he loved his daughters “unconditionally”.

I love my daughters unconditionally & I wish more females would experience the love of their fathers. — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 27, 2017

However, Savannah’s older sister Sade rushed to her defence.

You really got me messed up thinking imma let you keep running your mouth about my little sister. Security saved you at the restaurant. https://t.co/VQKkNxnhE0 — Sade' A. Jordan❤♏️ (@SadeJ1) June 27, 2017

Cause she's a joke 🙄 all those crocodile tears for an insincere apology and to run her mouth cause she knew security could save her. https://t.co/3qqTHuSdkb — Sade' A. Jordan❤♏️ (@SadeJ1) June 27, 2017

Mimi Faust, mother of Stevie J’s daughter Eva and who Savannah made her “toxic” comment about Joseline to, stayed silent on the issue online.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.