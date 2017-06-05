John Oliver brands Trump’s climate change speech ‘flamboyantly deceptive’ on Last Week Tonight

On Last Week Tonight on HBO last night, host John Oliver went after President Donald Trump for what he described as his “flamboyantly deceptive” speech that announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement to help mitigate climate change.

Oliver dissected all of Trump’s speech, in which he claimed the world had been happy that the agreement had put the U.S. at an “economic disadvantage”.

Oliver, addressing the president, said: “What are you talking about? They were happy because they secured a landmark victory for the future of the planet, you f*****g egomaniac.”

The Paris Agreement was considered a big step as it saw almost every country in the world unite to accept that climate was a real threat to food stocks.

It also aimed to prevent catastrophic weather events occurring in the future as a result of climate change.

Oliver said: “[This] achievement was for the very first time getting virtually the entire world — including China and India — to commit to taking action.

“It was a historic moment and it was celebrated. This week Trump announced he would pull out of the Paris climate agreement, which is hardly surprising as the title is so off-brand for him it might as well have been called the ‘Globalist Cuck Surrender’ or a ‘light jog’.”

Noting the dire consequences of ignoring the real problem, Oliver added: “Yet, pulling out of this is a huge deal and, to understand why, it helps to keep in mind one key number — two degrees Celsius.

“Now it’s a bit of a shorthand, but the concern is that if we fail to limit temperature rise to that number things get very bad and potentially irreversible.”

Continuing, he added: “Scientists say we will likely see longer droughts and more intense heat waves which can cause big disruptions to the world’s food supply if we don’t start with rapid emissions reductions that will pass a danger point beyond which the consequences for many people and countries on earth will simply become unacceptable and eventually disastrous.

“And we are not talking about a fictional apocalypse like the one in the movie 2012, we’re talking about an actual global disaster like the movie 2012!”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver airs Sundays at 11pm ET/PT on HBO.