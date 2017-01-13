Monsters and Critics

John Legend lays into Donald Trump, saying: We have to stand up for freedom

13th January 2017 by
John Legend, Misha Green, Joe Pokaski, and Anthony Hemingway at the TCA winter press tour

John Legend, Misha Green, Joe Pokaski, and Anthony Hemingway at the TCA winter press tour

John Legend has laid into Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration as President, saying: “He has promised to make us a less just and free country, and those of us that believe in [freedom] have to stand up.”

The singer was speaking at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour while promoting Season 2 of WGN America’s Underground, on which he serves as an executive producer.

The series tells the tale of the struggle for freedom within a divided America. But referring to how things have changed in the modern day, he said: “Even when there’s progress it’s not guaranteed to stay in place.”

He added: “We have to be vigilant to maintain freedom.”

Creator and executive Misha Green also spoke out against Trump at the event, saying: “This country was built on racism and sexism — and I think our incoming president is again going to be racist and sexist.”

The pair were taking part in a panel at the TCA press tour alongside Joe Pokaski, Underground creator and executive producer, and Anthony Hemingway, director and executive producer.

It was also revealed that Legend has penned a new song, In America, which features in the premiere episode of Underground Season 2.

Underground Season 2 premieres on March 8, 2017, at 10pm ET/PT on WGN America.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

Monsters and Critics