John Legend lays into Donald Trump, saying: We have to stand up for freedom

John Legend has laid into Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration as President, saying: “He has promised to make us a less just and free country, and those of us that believe in [freedom] have to stand up.”

The singer was speaking at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour while promoting Season 2 of WGN America’s Underground, on which he serves as an executive producer.

The series tells the tale of the struggle for freedom within a divided America. But referring to how things have changed in the modern day, he said: “Even when there’s progress it’s not guaranteed to stay in place.”

He added: “We have to be vigilant to maintain freedom.”

Creator and executive Misha Green also spoke out against Trump at the event, saying: “This country was built on racism and sexism — and I think our incoming president is again going to be racist and sexist.”

The pair were taking part in a panel at the TCA press tour alongside Joe Pokaski, Underground creator and executive producer, and Anthony Hemingway, director and executive producer.

It was also revealed that Legend has penned a new song, In America, which features in the premiere episode of Underground Season 2.

Underground Season 2 premieres on March 8, 2017, at 10pm ET/PT on WGN America.