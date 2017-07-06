Monsters and Critics
TV stories - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Joanna Krupa sizzles in swimsuit and Brant Daugherty’s abs ripple on Battle of the Network Stars

Joanna Krupa on Battle of the Network Stars ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

Joanna Krupa on Battle of the Network Stars (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

This week on Battle of the Network Stars, it’s Variety vs TV Sex Symbols as television’s elite compete.

The Variety team is made up of Polish American model and TV reality star Joanna Krupa, singer and actor Nick Lachey, TV host and model Vanessa Lachey, French-American actor Gilles Marini and presenter Jack Osbourne.

Traci Bingham shows off her ball skills on Battle of the Network Stars ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

Traci Bingham shows off her ball skills on Battle of the Network Stars ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

The TV Sex Symbols are Pretty Little Liars actor Keegan Allen, actress and model Traci Bingham, Strong Medicine actress Rosa Blasi, Brant Daugherty also from Pretty Little Liars and Days of Our Lives favorite Galen Gering.

Brant Daugherty, Galen Gering and Ronda Rousey (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

Brant Daugherty and Galen Gering show off their ripped bodies as they stand with Ronda Rousey (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

Each team has to undertake a variety of physical challenges both together and as individuals.

Battle of the Network Stars airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on ABC.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages