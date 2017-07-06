Joanna Krupa sizzles in swimsuit and Brant Daugherty’s abs ripple on Battle of the Network Stars

This week on Battle of the Network Stars, it’s Variety vs TV Sex Symbols as television’s elite compete.

The Variety team is made up of Polish American model and TV reality star Joanna Krupa, singer and actor Nick Lachey, TV host and model Vanessa Lachey, French-American actor Gilles Marini and presenter Jack Osbourne.

The TV Sex Symbols are Pretty Little Liars actor Keegan Allen, actress and model Traci Bingham, Strong Medicine actress Rosa Blasi, Brant Daugherty also from Pretty Little Liars and Days of Our Lives favorite Galen Gering.

Each team has to undertake a variety of physical challenges both together and as individuals.

Battle of the Network Stars airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on ABC.