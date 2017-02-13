Jo and Vee disagree about custody of Isaac on Teen Mom 2

This week on Teen Mom 2, Vee Torres pushes Jo Rivera to aim for increased sharing of Isaac with his mom Kailyn Lowry.

Isaac is starting school and Jo is pretty happy with the way things are with Kailyn as he can see his son pretty much any time he wants.

However, his fiancé Vee is a little but worried that things with Kailyn could change. Maybe she has a point given what happened with Javi Marroquin and Kailyn when the two of them fell out.

We get the feeling that Jo knows Kailyn quite well and does not want to rock the boat or is he just lacking something of a backbone when it comes to his ex?

Meantime, Leah Messer gets some news about Aleeah from Ali’s doctor and Jenelle Evans reckons that Nathan Griffith wants her back…

