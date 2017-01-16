Jinger hunts for the perfect wedding dress on Jill and Jessa: Counting On season premiere

Jill and Jessa: Counting On is back for Season 3 and the Duggars are off to Washington D.C. in search of a wedding dress for Jinger.

Jinger is set to be married in just three months and as any bride will tell you, getting the right dress is one of the most important things to sort for the big day.

This season promises plenty of drama and some real milestones for the girls as Jessa takes her second journey through pregnancy, her son Spurgeon comes on leaps and bound, Jinger plans her wedding and Joy continues her romance.

Jinger and Jeremy’s relationship has really bloomed and this season will follow them from planning the wedding, to a two-hour special for the big day and onward to their honeymoon in Australia.

Watch Jill and Jessa: Counting On – The Jinger Gown at 9 PM on TLC.