Jim Parsons, Richard Dawkins and Fareed Zakaria on Real Time with Bill Maher

This week’s Real Time with Bill Maher will cover the arts, history, journalism and science — with guests including Jim Parsons, Richard Dawkins and Fareed Zakaria.

The opening interview will be with evolutionary biologist and frequent Real Time guest Dawkins.

His latest book Science in the Soul: Selected Writings of a Passionate Rationalist was released this week, and he will likely discuss science, artificial intelligence, the nature and politics of religion, and the U.S. president.

In a fascinating interview with Scientific American this wee, Dawkins said of Trump as if addressing him: “Mr. Trump, you appear to be laboring under the delusion that you have the necessary qualifications to be president.

“The manifest failure of almost everything you have attempted during your first six months, coupled with the anarchic chaos that pervades your White House, should give you pause — or would give pause to any person of normal sensitivity.”

Actor Jim Parsons is the mid-show interview guest.

At the recent Television Critics Association summer tour, CBS previewed its upcoming comedy series Young Sheldon, which tells part of the backstory of Parsons’ character Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory.

It is executive-produced and narrated by Parsons, with a preview set to air on September 25, the day The Big Bang Theory returns for Season 11, before its official premiere on November 2.

Real Time will also welcome journalist Fareed Zakaria as a panelist. His CNN special report Why Trump Won will air Monday, August 28 at 9pm and 1am Eastern the following day.

The documentary tells of the missed (but present) signals which pointed to Donald Trump’s victory at the election. Zakaria wrote recently on CNN: “I got it wrong.”

The roundtable guests also include Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential biographer Jon Meacham, who recently said in an MSNBC interview of the Trump presidency: “We are in uncharted waters. It’s an odd and disconcerting moment, to say the least…”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm ET on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.