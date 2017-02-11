Monsters and Critics

Jim Jefferies tells Piers Morgan to ‘f*** off’ over Trump on Real Time with Bill Maher

Jim Jefferies gives Piers Morgan the Oz howdy do on live television over Donald Trump

Comedian Jim Jefferies told Piers Morgan to “f*** off”and flipped him the bird live on television last night during a heated debate over Donald Trump on Real Time with Bill Maher.

The incident came after former CNN host Morgan came to the defence of Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban”, saying there was no such thing.

Jefferies repeatedly told him: “Oh f*** off.” When Morgan then told the Australian comic he was losing his audience, Jefferies asked the audience if that was true — to which they cheered him in support. He then told Morgan again: “F*** off. F*** off!”

The row began when Maher brought up Hillary Clinton, saying: “Can I ask one last question? The people who said during the campaign that Hillary Clinton was the lesser of two evils, could we get the apology right now?”

This elicited a snort from Morgan who said: “Yeah, right.”

Maher said: “Why? Are you serious?”

Morgan replied: “I’m serious!”

Maher said: “Like Hillary Clinton would have a cabinet with Betsy DeVos and f****** Rick Perry?”

Jefferies said: “She wouldn’t have a Muslim ban…”

Maher then laid into Morgan, before the British TV personality told him to “calm down”, adding: “There is no Muslim ban.”

Jefferies then told Morgan repeatedly to “f*** off”.

Morgan hit back, saying: “This is the hysteria I’m talking about. 85 per cent of the world’s Muslims are allowed into this country.”

Jefferies replied: “This is what you do Piers, you say ‘he hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things’. Give him [Trump] a f****** chance mate — Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it!”

He added: “You just like that you won the [Celebrity] Apprentice and you have a famous friend, mate, that’s all you f****** like.”

Meanwhile, top-of-the-show guest and potential democratic presidential candidate in four years, Senator Al Franken, said how Trump was the laughing stock of the senate, on both sides of the political divide:

And Maher wrapped up his show with “intellectual epiphanies”…

On Overtime, John Waters talked about re-shooting Pink Flamingos, Twitter bullying, and how awards shows were never about justice.

Maher sniffed: “La La Land? Really?” Piers agreed about not appreciating the film, and said: “It was Hollywood making love to itself!”

The panel also discussed the uproar that would happen with the GOP if Michelle Obama had a clothing line and refused to live in the White House. “Imagine if Betty Ford had [a line of] Near Beer?” quipped John Waters.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday on HBO at 10 PM.

