Jim Jefferies tells Piers Morgan to ‘f*** off’ over Trump on Real Time with Bill Maher

Comedian Jim Jefferies told Piers Morgan to “f*** off”and flipped him the bird live on television last night during a heated debate over Donald Trump on Real Time with Bill Maher.

The incident came after former CNN host Morgan came to the defence of Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban”, saying there was no such thing.

Jefferies repeatedly told him: “Oh f*** off.” When Morgan then told the Australian comic he was losing his audience, Jefferies asked the audience if that was true — to which they cheered him in support. He then told Morgan again: “F*** off. F*** off!”

The row began when Maher brought up Hillary Clinton, saying: “Can I ask one last question? The people who said during the campaign that Hillary Clinton was the lesser of two evils, could we get the apology right now?”

This elicited a snort from Morgan who said: “Yeah, right.”

Maher said: “Why? Are you serious?”

Morgan replied: “I’m serious!”

Maher said: “Like Hillary Clinton would have a cabinet with Betsy DeVos and f****** Rick Perry?”

Jefferies said: “She wouldn’t have a Muslim ban…”

Maher then laid into Morgan, before the British TV personality told him to “calm down”, adding: “There is no Muslim ban.”

Jefferies then told Morgan repeatedly to “f*** off”.

Morgan hit back, saying: “This is the hysteria I’m talking about. 85 per cent of the world’s Muslims are allowed into this country.”

Jefferies replied: “This is what you do Piers, you say ‘he hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things’. Give him [Trump] a f****** chance mate — Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it!”

He added: “You just like that you won the [Celebrity] Apprentice and you have a famous friend, mate, that’s all you f****** like.”

Meanwhile, top-of-the-show guest and potential democratic presidential candidate in four years, Senator Al Franken, said how Trump was the laughing stock of the senate, on both sides of the political divide:

And Maher wrapped up his show with “intellectual epiphanies”…

On Overtime, John Waters talked about re-shooting Pink Flamingos, Twitter bullying, and how awards shows were never about justice.

Maher sniffed: “La La Land? Really?” Piers agreed about not appreciating the film, and said: “It was Hollywood making love to itself!”

The panel also discussed the uproar that would happen with the GOP if Michelle Obama had a clothing line and refused to live in the White House. “Imagine if Betty Ford had [a line of] Near Beer?” quipped John Waters.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday on HBO at 10 PM.