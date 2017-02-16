Jessica Biel, Courteney Cox stunned by ancestry in new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

Jessica Biel and Courteney Cox are among a string of celebrities stunned by their ancestry as they explore their roots on a news series of Who Do You Think You Are? on TLC.

The pair join Liv Tyler, Julie Bowen, Jennifer Grey, Smokey Robinson, John Stamos, and Noah Wyle, as the show digs into their roots and uncovers incredible stories from their families’ pasts.

Watch the preview clip below as Jessica Biel talks about having Jewish ancestors which she says her father had never mentioned before.

Meanwhile, Courteney Cox finds out that she has royal lineage and reveals: “Someone in my family killed the king of England!”

Footage also shows Jennifer Grey in tears as she talks about traumatic experiences her ancestors went through. And Liv Tyler finds her heritage is steeped in music, with her dad Steve Tyler also making an appearance.

The new season of Who Do You Think You Are? premieres on Sunday March 5 at 10/9c on TLC.