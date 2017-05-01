Jennifer Snowden breaks down talking about son’s surgery to Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm

Jennifer Snowden breaks down on this week’s Southern Charm, when she tells co-star Kathryn Calhoun Dennis about her son’s emergency brain surgery when he was born last September.

Her tears come as the pair share an awkward lunch together where they try and kiss and make up after their falling out.

Jennifer says she feels like she has gone above and beyond to prove that she is a good friend to Kathryn, and she thinks they should now be able to put their bad blood behind them.

Kathryn says there are certain things that she “disagrees” with, and doesn’t appear ready to move their relationship forward.

She then asks if Kathryn wants to hear about son Ascher, who was born with a rare defect affecting his brain, called a brain encephalocele.

But she breaks into tears as she says: “He’s good…the day he was born, he had emergency brain surgery…sorry, I didn’t mean to cry.”

Also on this week’s episode of Southern Charm, Shep confronts Austen over his “bro-code” violation with Chelsea Meissner last week.

Meanwhile Cameran turns to the supernatural in a bid to find out what direction to take in life, Thomas asks Landon Clements on a date, and Naomie loses the plot when she finds out about his latest endeavor.

Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.