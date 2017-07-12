Jenna Dewan Tatum gets heart-wrenching message from late grandfather on Hollywood Medium

Jenna Dewan Tatum receives an emotional reading on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry tonight — when he relays a heart-wrenching message from her late grandfather.

The pair talk about how her grandad Dudley Bursch — who they refer to as a “lone wolf” — was not in a “coherent state of mind” when he passed away while grieving his wife’s death.

Tyler then talks about how he may have been “self-medicating” and dealing with a possible addiction problem to “mask” the pain.

Tyler says: “And he’s apologizing, because he feels like the person he was when he was not self-medicating was very different to the person who he was when he was self-medicating.”

Jenna tells him: “From what I know, he dealt with mental illness but it was something…I think he felt a lot of shame about it and I think towards the end he stopped taking his medication, and when my grandmother died…they were together for so long, they were inseparable that I think he was so distraught.

“We think we found out he stopped taking his medication but we never really got a clear answer.”

She adds in an interview with producers: “We never really got clear answers. My grandmother and grandfather were together for a really long time, they were inseparable.

“So when my grandmother died it jarred the whole family but it really jarred my grandfather, he didn’t know what to do.

“So he sort of went down this path that Tyler picked up on that wasn’t, it wasn’t him, and ultimately ended up in a very tragic death.

“My family were never really given that healing and closure that they wanted, and that we all need.”

Also on tonight’s show is reality star Pauly D who connects with some information on his best friend.

The Jersey Shore alum has rarely talked publicly about the 2005 death of his best friend William Iannotti.

Iannotti was involved in a motorcycle accident while participating in a charity ride in Rhode Island.

Actress Emily VanCamp also loses her emotional cool when Tyler uncovers a “gut-wrenching” decision her family made.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on E!