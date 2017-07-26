Jazz Jennings has last minute nerves over dating in the dark on I Am Jazz

This week on I am Jazz, Jazz Jennings and her friend Noelle decide to try a very different form of dating — with the lights off.

Usually you have to wait quite a few dates before you end up in the dark with your date, but this unique form of speed dating lets potential couples talk to each other before they see one another.

It’s done over a four-course dinner with each of the girls talking to a different guy over each course.

The girls and guys then decide — based only on the chat — whether they want to meet each other in the light, and if it’s mutual they do.

On the way to the event with Noelle and her mom, Jazz is feeling a little nervous about the dating and the eating.

Her mom agrees about the eating, saying she hates putting anything in her mouth she can’t see but reckons it will be fun.

What seems to bother Jazz the most is that since the guys cannot see you they are judging you purely on personality. So if you are rejected, it is a real rejection of you and not just the way you look.

Noelle is also very worried due to her quite deep voice. She thinks that the guys will wonder why there is another guy across the table and reckons the transgender topic will come up pretty fast.

Also on this episode of I Am Jazz, Jeannette joins a support group so she can get some help surrounding Jazz’s decisions regarding surgery and other medical matters.

Later Jazz helps her transgender friend, who is facing problems at home from her mom.

I am Jazz airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on TLC.