Jay Leno delivers pizza in Papa John CEO John Schnatter’s 1971 Camaro

This week on Jay Leno’s Garage, it’s pizza time as Jay makes a delivery in Papa John CEO John Schnatter’s 1971 Camaro.

What’s special about this car is that he had to sell in the early day of his business to keep things afloat, but he always wanted it back. Amazingly he kept up his search for over 22 years until evenutally after appearing on national television and offering $250,000, he got his beloved Camaro back.

Later actor Dax Shepard also takes Jay for a ride, this time in a 1994 Buick Roadmaster and rallycross man Bucky Lasek takes Jay for a speedy spin.

Also on this episode, Jay donates a custom car to a veteran with disabilities and tries managing road rage with the help of a yogi.

Was it worth it? Heck yeah!Here's the incredible story of how the CEO & founder of Papa John's Pizza got his 1971 Camaro Z28 back after 22 years.Watch more on Jay Leno's Garage TONIGHT at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! Posted by Jay Leno's Garage on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Jay Leno’s Garage airs on Wednesdays at 10:00 PM on CNBC.