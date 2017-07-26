Jay discovers his inner child as he drives a fire breathing mech dinosaur on Jay Leno’s Garage

This week on Jay Leno’s Garage, Jay discovers his inner child as he takes to the wheel of a motorized dinosaur and checks out a giant train track.

Jay heads to Pixar/Disney boss John Lasseter’s amazing 85-acre park that has some of the coolest big boy toys you can imagine. Jay checks out a giant train track, some drifting trikes and even a fire breathing mech dinosaur you can control. He looks a bit uneasy on the trike but he soon gets the hang of it and

Also on this episode, Jay and comedian Jeremy Hotz head to America’s oldest theme park and someone gets a special surprise from actor Josh Duhamel and NFL great Michael Strahan.

Never grow up. #WednesdayWisdomWatch an all new episode of Jay Leno's Garage TONIGHT at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! Posted by Jay Leno's Garage on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Jay Leno’s Garage airs on Wednesdays at 10:00 PM on CNBC.