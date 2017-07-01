Janis Joplin’s death and drug use examined on Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…

Janis Joplin’s drug use is examined tonight on REELZChannel series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… — as producers try to get to the bottom of what exactly killed the 60s legend.

The rock singer and songwriter died from an accidental overdose at the age of just 27 in October 1970.

But the series looks at what led to her taking the drug in the first place, and why she would also take prescription pills and “self-medicate” with alcohol.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter said: “The official verdict was that she died of a drug overdose, but in my opinion it’s never that simple.”

On the show he reveals Joplin’s coroner’s report noted “a number of prescription pills used to treat insomnia as well as anxiety”.

And the show talks about how she would often drink to “escape” from difficult feelings.

One interviewee says that she used to get “so out of it” on alcohol that she had “no memories whatsoever” of the concerts she was performing at.

Dr. Hunter then looks in depth at her “serious addiction” to heroin. At one point the show recalls how she overdosed on the drug on six occasions between 1968 and the end of 1969.

The series has also recently looked at a string of high-profile passings, including the death of Prince as well as former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze.

Before an all new Autopsy Saturday night, check out this sneak preview of Janis Joplin. Posted by ReelzChannel on Thursday, June 29, 2017

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… Janis Joplin airs tonight at 9/8c on REELZChannel.