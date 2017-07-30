Janice Dickinson branded ‘old bitch’ by Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi

Janice Dickinson is branded an “old bitch” by Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi on this week’s episode of the Bravo series.

The comment comes during the preparation for a runway show when Golnesa, 35, sees 62-year-old Dickinson is wearing a sequinned romper which she was meant to be wearing.

When she asks why former America’s Next Top Model judge Dickinson, one of the 70s and 80s’ most successful models, is wearing the outfit, she gets told: “You got jacked.”

She then asks event organizer Eric what’s going to be done about it and is told that another outfit will be found for her.

But GG is having none of it, saying: “No, you can find that old-ass bitch something else!”

Referring to Dickinson, she adds in an interview with producers: “I thought this bitch died out with the Flinstones.

“I don’t even know how she’s even able to walk right now, let alone walk a runway, let alone walk the runway wearing the outfit I’m supposed to be wearing.”

GG makes the comments while Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan and Shervin Roohparvar along with Farahan’s husband Adam Neely come to support her as she prepares for the runway show at LA Fashion Week.

Farahan says: “It’s about to go down!”

This week’s Shahs of Sunset episode, titled Hava Nagila, Hava Tequila, also sees Farahan’s plans for a cast trip to Israel causing divisions amongst the group.

He then organizes a “Peace in the Middle East” costume party to ease their fears.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.