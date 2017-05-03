James Waterston: Who is actor who plays Congressman Luke Bolton on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

This week’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode, titled Real Fake News, guest stars James Waterston as Congressman Luke Bolton, who gets falsely accused of soliciting underage girls.

He asks the Special Victims Unit to look into the case and prove him innocent, but while they are investigating it they uncover a real ring of sex-traffickers.

James Waterston has been on our screens in lots of different roles — but do you know where you recognize him from?

The 48-year-0ld hails from NYC and got a big break as a young man when he was cast as Gerard Pitts, one of the students in 1989 movie Dead Poets Society starring Robin Williams.

His dad is 76-year-old actor Sam Waterston, who played Sydney Schanberg in 1984’s The Killing Fields, and Jack McCoy in Law & Order from 1994 to 2010.

James has had numerous roles over the years in everything from ER to Six Feet Under and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. But he is probably best known for playing Dr. Dale Blum in Red Oaks, and Prescott Hawthorn in miniseries Flesh and Bone.

He also appeared as Rich Corbin in the Bad for the soul episode of Chicago Fire in 2016 — and has actually appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit once before, as Mr. Harvey in the 2008 episode Inconceivable.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.