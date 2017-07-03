James ‘Birdman’ Finney, David Bird Jones and Barefoot Ronnie Pace on Street Outlaws: NOLA

Racing legends James “Birdman” Finney, David Bird Jones and Barefoot Ronnie Pace all feature on this week’s Street Outlaws: New Orleans as Kye Kelley and the NOLA crew take on Houston.

It’s an action-packed episode of the Discovery show as both sides are desperate for a rematch after last year’s showdown between the two teams which saw the NOLA guys barely tie Houston.

Watch footage from this week’s episode, titled New Orleans: Thunderstruck, below as some big sums of cash are up for grabs with the racers trying to prove their worth.

After last week’s episode Bobby Ducote topped the small-tire lists, with Brandon Smith in second, Travis Santa Cruz in third, Shane Lester in fourth and Jeremiah Johnson in fifth.

Meanwhile on the big-tire list, Kye Kelley was top with Scott Taylor second, Jason Thames third, Barry Nicholson fourth and Jerry Bird fifth.

There’s also a case of some of the guys feeling a bit “butt-hurt” this week when a lady enters the running.

Street Outlaws: New Orleans Tonight The guys get a little "butt-hurt" when a lady comes to town. Posted by Street Outlaws: New Orleans on Monday, July 3, 2017

Street Outlaws: New Orleans airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.