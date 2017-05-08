Jackie opens up about being lonely on Basketball Wives

This week on Basketball Wives, Jackie reveals that she’s been feeling lonely and a bit isolated from the other women.

At a drinks meetup Jackie brings along Malaysia, who has been staying mostly in Atlanta. She then reveals to Shaunie, Tami and Evelyn that she’s never really felt fully part of their group and often feel a little isolated.

Jackie’s lonely feeling seems to stem from them all having known each other a lot longer and from the her feeling that Malaysia is on the only one who really gets her quirky nature. The feeling now being made all the worse by Malaysia’s plans to move to Atlanta full time.

Also on this episode, Evelyn invites all the women to Palm Springs to celebrate some great news regards her IVF treatment.

