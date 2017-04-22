Iyanla: Fix My Life: Are Neffe & Soullow serious about being healed?

This week on Iyanla: Fix My Life, the life coach and inspirational speaker continues to try and help reality stars Neffe and Soullow as they try and hold their marriage together.

Last week saw Iyanla comfort the couple and encourage them to face up to some of the burdens they seem to have been carrying for a long time. Iyanla explained that it is often hangups from outside a relationship that can end up poisoning it if they are not resolved.

However, things take a problematic turn when Iyanla questions Neffe’s real reason for appearing on the show, asking the couple if they just want to be on TV again. The reality star takes offence and storms off!

Will Iyanla be able to bring them back together or even get everyone in the same room again?

Iyanla: Fix My Life airs on Saturdays at 9:00 PM on OWN.