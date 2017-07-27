Monsters and Critics
It’s Fifty Shades and golden showers for Steve Gold on Million Dollar Listing NY

Steve Gold falls into a huge gold bath

Steve is enjoying seeing what his client has done with the place on Million Dollar Listing New York

This week on Million Dollar Listing New York, Steve Gold heads to a property that he sold to a client a while back but he’s amazed at the changes that have been made.

When the apartment was sold it was stunning but pretty vanilla with the usual neutral tones and the type of fittings you’d expect from someone trying to shift a property.

The apartment before the changes with everything white and vanilla looking

The place was nice before but also a bit boring

4 million dollars later and this client has transformed the property into something truly unique.

Gothic themed huge room

The place has changed beyond recognition

All the furniture is unique and designed by the client and everything has a bit of a S&M or Fifty Shades of Grey theme going on, it’s all quirky but sexy. The most spectacular room is the main bathroom where everything is gold, including the cheekily named golden shower.

A Golden shower room with everything gold

The stunning golden shower in the gold bathroom…being checked out by Steve Gold!

Also on this episode Fredrik is looking to beat some records on the sale of a brownstone and Ryan is feeling a bit low despite business being high.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.

