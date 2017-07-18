It’s a poop overload on TLC’s OutDaughtered after quintuplet’s diaper explosion

It’s a poop overload on TLC’s OutDaughtered tonight — after the Busby family have to deal with a mega “diaper explosion” while taking their quintuplets to an indoor playland.

It seems all the couple’s young girls decide to go for a number two at once, creating a diaper-changing production line outside the bathroom as Adam hands them to Danielle to be changed.

Things then take a very smelly turn when one of the quints, Rose, somehow manages to get poop all up her back — and pretty much everywhere else.

Adam says: “It sounds like Rose has gone nuclear in there.”

The poop problems come as the episode focuses on the arrival of potty training for the Busby as the quints — Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate, and Riley Paige — start leaving smelly surprises everywhere they go.

The episode also sees Adam stressing over whether Hazel will need eye surgery, even though he hasn’t found out all the facts yet.

And he also takes her on a cake and cookie-filled trip to the bakery.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC, followed by a new episode of Rattled at 10/9c.