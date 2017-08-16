Is Tonya and Kerwin’s relationship doomed on Little Women: Couples Retreat?

On this week’s Little Women: Couples Retreat — the focus is all on Tonya Banks and her fiance Kerwin.

But have the couple got problems between them that they just won’t be able to solve? Is their relationship doomed before they’ve even set sail on the marriage boat?

The pair are attending the Couples Retreat after Kerwin asked Tonya to marry him on the Little Women: LA season finale back in July.

But the episode raises concerns over power struggles between the pair, while Tonya says she doesn’t want negative energy — that she thinks Kerwin sometimes brings to the relationship — in her house.

Kerwin says she’s just going to have to deal with the way he is if the couple are going to stay together.

When relationship expert Hasani Pettiford, from the Couples Academy, asks Tonya if she she fears anything, she says: “I fear divorce.”

Tonya knows the Couples Retreat is probably their best chance at resolving their issues — but will they be able to before it’s too late?

Little Women: Couples Retreat airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.