Is Peter Thomas from Real Housewives of Atlanta getting his own spin-off?

Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey have been officially divorced for quite some time now.

After he stormed off the set of last season’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special, it seemed like it would have been safe to say that that would be the last time we saw the club owner; however, it seems like it may not be!

According to TMZ, Bravo is filming a show that will focus on life after his divorce that unfolded on RHOA.

He will be close to becoming the male version of Lisa Vanderpump because the show will also focus on the lives of employees at his club in Charlotte, NC, Club One — which will bring double the drama!

It’s not like Thomas needs any help with creating his own drama, he’s done plenty of that on RHOA.

Between his verbal and physical fighting with Kenya Moore’s ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan and his rumored love interests (which include everyone from 19-year-old employees to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Sina), the divorcee will have lots of storylines to offer.

As far as whether viewers should expect to see Cynthia Bailey on the spin-off, you shouldn’t count on it.

Both of the exes are trying their best to keep it friendly, but from a distance.

Cynthia and Peter are dating other people and are focusing on living their lives separately.

It seems like all of the drama with the ladies was worth it if Peter has indeed landed his very own show.

Would you watch the show?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is scheduled to return for Season 10 in November on Bravo.