Is Nathan Griffith walking all over Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2?

On this week’s Teen Mom 2, is Jenelle Evans’s ex-fiance Nathan Griffith walking all over her?

That’s certainly what new man David Eason seems to think as they discuss text messages she sent him after he asked to have son Kaiser, 2, over the weekend.

The argument comes as she and David are heading out of town for the weekend. She has arranged for Kaiser to stay at home with David’s mom.

Nathan then texted to ask if he could have Kaiser for the weekend. But her lawyer thinks she shouldn’t let him until the mediation papers are signed, sealed and delivered.

Jenelle texts Nathan back telling him once everything is in place, then he can have Kaiser overnight.

But David is peeved at why Jenelle is even bothering texting him back. He says: “I don’t know why you’re worried about it, when he isn’t even worried about it.”

She tells him: “He just texted asking if he could have Kaiser for the weekend, so obviously he cares.”

But this doesn’t go down well with David. He says: “Oh, so all of a sudden today he cares?” He adds: “Seems to me every time you’re nice to him, he starts walking all over you.”

Jenelle explains how she has to text him back so that Nathan doesn’t have anything to use against her. She says: “I just want to have this for proof in case we don’t sign the mediation papers and then he tries to say, ‘Well every time I asked she said no, or she didn’t respond’.

Nathan then lays down his bottom line, saying: “Yeah, well, you don’t need to be giving your heart and soul and going out of your way for people who don’t give a f***.”

This week’s episode of Teen Mom 2 also sees Jenelle and Nathan appear in court. Meanwhile, Addie is missing her dad, Chelsea Houska has a rendezvous with Adam’s ex, and Kailyn Lowry begins summer school.

