Is Kailyn Lowry about to flunk college on Teen Mom 2?

This week on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry is really struggling with her media course at university as she tries to balance home life and studying.

Kailyn is really desperate to graduate but she is finding it hard to find the time to balance her domestic pressures and her academic work. She seeks out her advisor who says that if things don’t improve then her chances of completing her course are low. Kailyn seems keen to catch up but also has a few rather lame sounding excuses for missing some classes, it sounds as though her advisor is less than 100% about her commitment.

Meantime Jenelle Evans and David are having a few hiccups as they set up their new house and Leah has some big decisions to make about college.

Last week we saw how Leah Messer had decided to go into business with her friend selling lipstick, is this now getting too much?

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.