Intimate portrait of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in Bright Lights

Bright Lights

Bright Lights indeed, carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds were inseparable, even in death

Bright Light is an intimate portrait of the late Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds came from the golden age of Hollywood and rose to stardom with her part in Singing in the Rain. Her daughter followed in her footsteps becoming globally famous after her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars and its sequels.

However, Fisher struggled more than her mother did with the fame and the lifestyle. Documenting her battles with drugs, mental illness and alcohol in a series of books and satirical stage and TV appearances.

Born into fame

Born into one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, Carrie struggled with some aspects of her life

Perhaps the most unique part of their relationship was just how close they became, sharing a compound in Beverly Hills.

Their closeness was illustrated all too tragically when Reynolds passed away just a few days after her daughter’s

You can catch Bright Lights at 8 PM on HBO.

