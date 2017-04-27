Inside The FBI: New York premieres with attempts to prevent ISIS attack on the city

Inside The FBI: New York is a new documentary series on USA Network taking a never-before-seen look at the New York field office of the FBI.

The series comes from Law & Order creator, Dick Wolf, and filmmaker Marc Levin, both Emmy winners. It takes a behind-the-scenes look at the operation of the New York field office of the FBI where the special agents take their job personally.

Although they have a global aspect to their work, the New York field office are very much concerned with what is happening locally. They have to adapt to changing situations where just about anybody can be threat under the right conditions.

One of their highest priorities in recent years has been preventing terrorist attacks from once again being carried out in the city. But as terrorists change tactics and become even less centralised than they already were, the job gets harder and harder. The FBI need to be right every time, the terrorists only have to get it right once.

In this premiere episode the team are on high alert following the ISIS terrorist attacks in Paris and San Bernadino, they want to make sure the city is safe over the holidays.

