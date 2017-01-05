Viola Davis talks to James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio

This week Inside the Actors Studio features an interview with actress and producer Viola Davis.

The star of stage and screen chats about the challenges she has faced during her career and the places and people she drew inspiration from. She also talks about some of her many performances and looks back on some of her achievements.

Davis has appeared in dozens of roles on stage, TV and on the big screen. Her most famous include the likes of as Ruby McCollum in Everybody’s Ruby and her Tony winnning performance as Rose Maxson in the revival of Fences.

On TV she most recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series as Annalise Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder.

Recent movie roles include Major Anderson in Ender’s Game and Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad.

Catch – Inside the Actors Studio – Viola Davis at 8 PM on BRAVO.