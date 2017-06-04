India’s Monkey Man of New Delhi monster investigated on Expedition Mungo

The Monkey Man of New Delhi, which caused widespread panic across India’s capital city over claims it was attacking people, is investigated tonight on Animal Planet’s new series Expedition Mungo.

The monster was said to be behind numerous attacks, which led to a wave of fear sweeping the city in 2001.

In some incidents, people reportedly died after jumping from buildings trying to flee the monkey-like creature.

It was said to appear at night and attack people, often in their homes.

Descriptions of the Monkey Man creature varied, with some saying it was about 4ft tall with metal claws, thick black hair, eyes that glowed red and, bizarrely, was wearing a metal helmet and had three buttons on its chest.

Other apparent eye-witnesses said the monster was taller, around 8ft tall — so bigger than a man — more muscular and with a face that looked more like a fox than a monkey.

The panic was so real that at one police released a description of the monster in a bid to get to the bottom of the phenomenon.

Expedition Mungo sees cameraman Paul “Mungo” Mungeam investigating the various myths and legends he has heard around the world during his career.

At one point during this week’s investigation he speaks to psychiatrist Dr. Nimesh Desai who at the time of the wave of terror compiled a report for the Delhi police.

It looked at possible theories behind the Monkey Man, with Dr. Desai concluding that it was a case of mass hysteria.

