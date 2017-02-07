Imposters starring Inbar Lavi premieres on Bravo: Would you fall for her?

Imposters is a brand new scripted show from Bravo, that features a con-artist who uses her beauty to seduce and then rob both men and women.

The show follows Maddie Jonson, played by Inbar Lavi, who is swindles men and women who fall in love with her. Using her beauty and chameleon-like ability to change her looks, she reels them in and then fleeces her marks for everything they have.

Just as they are nursing their broken hearts they tend to realise they are also broke. Along with her mysterious boss, The Doctor, she also often arranges a bit of blackmail to stop any police blow back.

However, by chance three of her victims have ran into each other and they are determined to chase her down and get justice. Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendon) have all fallen for her charms and have the black hole in their finances to prove it.

As they prepare to hunt Maddie down, they will also have to face their own demons.

Meantime, Maddie has her own conflicts as she balances her dangerous con-act with her need to find some real love.

The first episode sees Ezra find out his new wife has fled with all his cash and enough info to blackmail his whole family.

Catch the premiere of Imposters – My So-Called Wife at 10 PM on BRAVO.