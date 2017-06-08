‘I’ll knock your ass out’: Ayana Fite threatens Reginae Carter on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

Ayana Fite threatens Reginae Carter on tonight’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, telling her: “I’ll knock your ass out.”

The row comes after Reginae’s altercation with Ayana’s cousin Brandon Barnes, a vocal coach and son of hip-hop manager Ms. Deb, on last week’s episode.

It came after Brandon made reference to Lil’ Wayne needing help with his career, and his comments about Black Lives Matter — saying it had “nothing to do with” him — which some said belittled the movement.

Reginae, Lil’ Wayne’s daughter, ended up having a full-blown confrontation with him, while Ayana, daughter of The Beastie Boys’ DJ Hurricane, tried to calm things down.

But tonight Ayana has a sit-down with Reginae and makes her feelings known.

She tells Reginae: “Don’t be walking up on my cousin because, yeah, I’m gonna knock you’re ass out.”

Last week’s argument ended up with Reginae’s mom Toya Wright getting involved and confronting Brandon, saying: “Why are you disrespecting my child?”

Tonight Toya has another altercation — this time with Brandon’s mother Ms. Deb — accusing her of coming at her and slamming her for making comments about Reginae.

Tiny — who recently filed for divorce from husband T.I. — gets involved as well after daughter Zonnique Pullins tells her about Ayana and Reginae’s argument.

The episode also sees Bow Wow’s attitude and lack of focus get him in to trouble with Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri who question whether he’s really ready for the studio.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.