Iguanas vs snakes on Planet Earth II could well be the best wildlife scene ever filmed

Planet Earth II has been a long time coming for American viewers, after the BBC series aired in the UK back in November last year.

The series debuted 10 years after the first series of Planet Earth was broadcast back in 2006, revolutionizing nature documentaries forever.

Amazingly, the new series lives up to its billing as an even more impressive sequel, filled with incredible footage of animals and natural phenomena from around the world in breathtaking scene after breathtaking scene.

With legendary nature presenter Sir David Attenborough narrating, Planet Earth II takes us on a breathtaking adventure across six episodes divided into Islands, Mountains, Jungles, Deserts, Grasslands and Cities.

But rather than save the best to last, it all begins with what could well be the finest example of nature documentary footage ever filmed.

Most viewers will probably already have seen the spectacular scene — where baby marine iguanas flee scores of snakes on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos — after it went viral when first released last year.

But no matter how many times you watch it, it never gets any less remarkable.

From the second it starts till the final moment of triumph when the iguanas finally escape their potential captors, it plays out like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster.

The camera angles, dedication required to capture it, and editing are all spectacular. But of course, it is nature that is the overall architect.

Watch the clip from the Planet Earth II premiere below, which is by no means the only astonishing footage captured for this astounding series.

And remind yourself why this really is a planet worth saving.

Planet Earth II premieres tonight at 9pm EST simultaneously on AMC, BBC America and SundanceTV, with the remaining episodes airing on BBC America for the next five Saturday nights.