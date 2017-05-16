ID’s Love Kills revisits case of pregnant woman Alyssa Barrett who killed her mother

This week’s episode of Love Kills, an Investigation Discovery show that revolves around real-life lovestruck killers, revisits the case of Alyssa Barrett, who killed her mother after she pressured Barrett to have an abortion.

The episode, titled Matchmaker to Murder, captures how Barrett and her mother argued for many days about the procedure that Barrett and her boyfriend Damarius McGriggs didn’t want her to undergo.

“When Damarius and his girlfriend Alyssa find out she’s pregnant, the couple’s parents are furious,” reads a press release accompanying the episode. “The friction culminates in a terrible tragedy, resulting in the arrest of Damarius. Weeks later, a surprising twist will reveal the couple’s darkest secret.”

Barrett allegedly wanted to start a family with McGriggs and the prospective child. Barrett told her boyfriend in July 2014 that she wished her mother, DeCarol Deloney-Cain, dead for prodding her to get an abortion.

Barrett and McGriggs reportedly enticed Deloney-Cain into a basement, at which point the boyfriend struck and stabbed her. McGriggs later asked two men to get rid of Deloney-Cain’s body. Barrett allegedly helped by assembling her mother’s suitcases so it looked like she had left for her flight attendant job.

Later that year, the 18-year-old Barrett pleaded guilty in Illinois court to murder. Even though Barrett’s family members forgave her, she was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the scheme.

Love Kills airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.