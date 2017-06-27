I Am Jazz Season 3: What time and which day does series air on TLC?

I Am Jazz is back on TLC for Season 3 — and here’s everything you need to know about when it airs and what’s coming up in the new season.

The show was originally slated to premiere on Wednesday, June 28, but now kicks off with a special two-night event.

Episode 1, titled Bottoms Up, will air tonight, Tuesday, June 27, at 10/9c on TLC.

Tomorrow, three hours are dedicated to the show with a Countdown to the New Season episode starting at 7/6c, followed by Episode 1 at 8/7c and then Episode 2, titled Double Trouble, at 9/8c.

Subsequent episodes will then air Wednesdays at 9/8c, with eight episodes airing during Season 3 in total.

The first episode sees Jazz Jennings, now aged 16, talk about where she’s at now in her life.

She also tells her parents how she wants to have gender confirmation surgery before she leaves high school, something which her dad Greg is not keen on.

But when she visits medics she finds out that the options for surgery she thought she had are more limited than they first thought.

The episode also sees mom Jeanette finding it hard to come to terms with Jazz’s twin brothers Sander and Griffin going away to college.

Episode 2 sees Jazz and her parents dealing with a troubling diagnosis following a bottom surgery consultation.

Jazz also talks with the brother of her friend Mya, who is finding it hard to accept his sister’s transition.

Then Jazz ends up going unwittingly on a date with a transgender boy.

The season also sees Jazz having to deal with a world rife with discrimination, hate speech, online bullying, and a lack of understanding about what it means to be transgender.

Watch a sneak peek at the premiere of I Am Jazz Season 3 below:

I Am Jazz Sneak Peek New friends, new classes, and maybe new crushes? Get a SNEAK PEEK of the #IAmJazz two-night season premiere before the episode Tuesday, June 27 at 10/9c! Posted by I Am Jazz on Monday, June 26, 2017

I Am Jazz Season 3 premieres tonight at 10/9c on TLC and then Episode 2 airs tomorrow, Wednesday, at 9/8c. Follow-up episodes will air Wednesdays at 9/8c on TLC.