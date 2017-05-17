I Am Heath Ledger gives new insight on late actor’s life and directorial dreams

Few could argue that Heath Ledger was one of the finest actors of his generation, or that his death at the age of 28 robbed the world of a great talent.

Almost 10 years after his passing, I Am Heath Ledger takes a look at the man behind the image; what motivated him and what kind of a person he was.

With interviews from friends and others who knew him intimately, the film gives the viewer an insight into what made Heath tick and how he dealt with his fame.

Undeniably gifted as an actor, Heath had plans to move into directing. He was known for keeping a camera close to hand and it seems he viewed acting ultimately as a way of becoming a director.

In fact, the film contains a good deal of footage of Heath filming on a variety of cameras, lending it a very poignant and personal aspect.

Had he lived, who knows what he would now have achieved, but we will always be able to look back at his stand-out performances in films such as Brokeback Mountain, The Dark Knight and 10 Things I Hate About You.

His talent as an actor was that he was able to get his personality into each character he played.

Heath Ledger was instantly recognisable. His intelligence and humour continue to be sorely missed.

You can see the official trailer for the film in the video below:

I Am Heath Ledger airs tonight at 10/9c on Spike.