How will future incesters Dany and Jon part on Game of Thrones?

With the Night King marching on Eastwatch on Game of Thrones, Jon Snow is not long for Dragonstone.

Given the pace of this season it is quite possible that all the dragonglass the north needs will be mined by next episode.

Daenarys Targaryen will be returning to Dragonstone coming off a big ‘W’ after listening to Jon’s advice. Will she cut him some slack on the whole knee-bending issue or will he need to put some more cave moves on her?

And will he convince her of the threat at Eastwatch?

I think Jon and Dany will come to some sort of agreement prior to their parting. Maybe they will agree on an alliance of some sort or a marriage pact. Either way, I do believe they will part as allies.

Also, before he goes, will Jon get some face time with a dragon, Rhaegal perhaps?

Many fans are hoping that Rhaegal will get a whiff of Jon and besides smelling former dead guy, he will smell Jon’s Targaryen blood.

This might be the first step towards Jon becoming one of the three heads of the dragon and a dragonrider.

It seems unlikely that we’ve seen the last of these two onscreen together, but the way they part could have huge implications for the rest of the story.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.