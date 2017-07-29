How to take down The Peacock: Merchant of War on Declassified

This week Declassified looks at how the U.S. government went about bringing down the notorious global arms dealer known as The Peacock.

Monzer al-Kassar was born in Syria and made his fortune selling arms to armies and terrorists anywhere conflict raged and order was broken down.

He was extravagant and love to flaunt his wealth with expensive cars, houses, clothes and a lifestyle that saw him nicknamed “the Proud Peacock”.

He became one of the top five arms traffickers in the world and was high on the US Drug Enforcement Agency’s list of people they wanted to arrest.

However, it was not until 2007 that they managed to pin Kassar down. This episode tells the story of how they did and just how close he came to getting away.

