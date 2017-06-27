How old is Jackie Christie? Basketball Wives star’s true age revealed

Basketball Wives star Jackie Christie’s true age has allegedly been revealed — and it’s NOT what the internet says it is.

According to last night’s episode of the VH1 show, Doug Christie’s wife is actually four years older than her bios on the web claim.

That makes her SEVERAL YEARS older than her husband, former NBA star Doug.

Several bios on the web claim that Jackie was born in July 1969 and is 47, making her just a few months older than Doug, who was born in May 1970.

But it was claimed on last night’s episode that Jackie is actually 51, making her four years older than the former Lakers, Knicks, Raptors and Kings star.

Fast fact: Judging by last night’s episode, it seems Jackie Christie always takes her handbag off when she thinks she’s about to take part in a confrontation.

The revelation came during a drama-filled episode of the VH1 series which follows the other halves and exes of sports stars.

During the episode her simmering feud came to a head with co-star Evelyn Lozada, who used to be married to former NFL star Chad Johnson and is now engaged to former Devil Rays, Red Sox and Dodgers baseball star Carl Crawford.

Evelyn was angry after Jackie previously called her a “bitch” in front of her daughter Shaniece. In the episode the pair have a heated confrontation over drinks before Evelyn heads outside to cool off.

Jackie then apologizes before asking for an apology of her own. When Evelyn refuses to apologize, things kick off with security having to intervene as Jackie threatened: “Get that bitch out of my presence, or there’s going to be a homicide.”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.